Littlehampton New Look store set to close

Littlehampton’s New Look branch is set to close next week.
By Megan Baker
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:32 BST

The retailer will be shutting its doors for good on Tuesday, August 6.

Residents who wish to shop at New Look will now have to travel to Bognor Regis to visit the nearest store.

A New Look spokesperson said: “Our store in Littlehampton is closing on 6th August.

Littlehampton's New Look branch is set to close next week. Photo: Google Street View
Littlehampton’s New Look branch is set to close next week. Photo: Google Street View

"We would like to thank all of our colleagues and the local community for their support over the last few years.

"We hope shoppers continue to shop with us at the nearby Bognor Regis store.”

With Peacocks remaining closed since last year’s fire, and it still being unknown whether the branch will reopen, this leaves no more clothes shops on the high street.

People have taken to social media to share their opinion on this, with one resident calling the high street a ‘joke’ and another saying that there is ‘no point in visiting the town centre’.

What do you think? Get in touch: [email protected]

