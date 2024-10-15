Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A community pub in West Sussex is asking customers to donate advent calendars this year so everyone gets a treat in the lead-up to Christmas.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watering holes run by Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – are asking customers to drop off advent calendars between October 14 and November 24, before being donated to a host of local charities in need.

Among the pubs taking part is The Crown in Littlehampton High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Proper Pubs spokesperson said: “Over the past two years, across its estate of more than 200 pubs, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities through the kind generosity of its community members.”

Watering holes run by Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – are asking customers to drop off advent calendars between October 14 and November 24, before being donated to a host of local charities in need. Photo: Proper Pubs

The Crown has shared an appeal on social media.

A Facebook post read: “We’re collecting advent calendars for River Beach Primary School!

"So if you can grab an extra advent calendar while you’re out shopping and donate it to the pub we will be doing the last delivery to the school on 24th November!

"Every child should have an advent calendar for December so I hope everyone will help us to make this happen.”