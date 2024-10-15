Littlehampton pub makes special donation request in the run-up to Christmas - 'Every child should have one'
Watering holes run by Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – are asking customers to drop off advent calendars between October 14 and November 24, before being donated to a host of local charities in need.
Among the pubs taking part is The Crown in Littlehampton High Street.
A Proper Pubs spokesperson said: “Over the past two years, across its estate of more than 200 pubs, Proper Pubs has donated almost 40,000 Christmas selection boxes to local charities through the kind generosity of its community members.”
The Crown has shared an appeal on social media.
A Facebook post read: “We’re collecting advent calendars for River Beach Primary School!
"So if you can grab an extra advent calendar while you’re out shopping and donate it to the pub we will be doing the last delivery to the school on 24th November!
"Every child should have an advent calendar for December so I hope everyone will help us to make this happen.”
