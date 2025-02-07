Littlehampton seafront regeneration: 'Plenty of activity is happening'
In January, pipework had been laid for a brand new water play area in the West Sussex seaside town. This is part of a major council project to enhance the Littlehampton seafront green – with more than £7,200 awarded in Levelling Up funding from the government.
The enhancements are set to include new toilets and beach showers, improvements to the car park including EV charging points, walkways and ‘new sustainable planting matched to its coastal setting’.
Now, the first phase of work to improve West Green car park is ‘nearing its final stage’, the council revealed this week.
"Tarmac will be laid in the northwest corner, and the remaining surface will be cleaned so the parking bays can be marked out,” a council spokesperson said.
"Once complete this area will be opened for people to use. Tree and shrub planting will be added later in the season.”
The council said the second phase of work will see improvements made to the overflow parking area and is ‘expected to begin later this month’.
"There is plenty of activity happening across the site,” the spokesperson added.
"Walking past the toilet building you can now see the individual cubicles and wall insulation being installed.
"In the activity area, the plant room has been delivered which will contain the water feature pumps, and stone boulders will be arriving soon to create additional interest in the pools. Preparation for footpath edging is also underway.
“The Neilcott Construction site team is working hard to get the job done and we think they deserve a big shout out for braving the recent wet, cold and windy weather.”
Meanwhile, the council's Property and Estates team has started the process to seek tenants for the four new kiosks in Banjo Road. Expressions of interest must be submitted by March 7, 2025 at www.arun.gov.uk/estates-or-property-to-let.