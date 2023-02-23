Littlehampton Wave leisure centre has reopened following a power failure.

The fitness complex – which comprises a swimming pool, fitness suite and an interactive games studio – had been closed since Friday morning (February 17).

"This afternoon our electrical contractor has been successful in returning power to Littlehampton Wave,” read a social media statement, on Wednesday evening (February 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This evening the team have been working to check all our systems and plant are working safely and correctly.”

Littlehampton Wave leisure centre is closed after a power cut

‘Dry side’ areas, including the gym, sports hall, and studios, were due to reopen at 6.30am today (Thursday).

Due to the pool water circulation being off for six days, the reopening of the main pool was delayed until 12pm. The multi-use pool opened at 9am as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “We look forward to welcoming all our customers back to Wave over the coming days and appreciate your patience during the closure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad