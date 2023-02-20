Littlehampton Wave leisure centre remains closed with no timescale for reopening after a power cut last week.

The fitness complex – which comprises a swimming pool, fitness suite and an interactive games studio – has been closed since Friday morning (February 17). Electrical contractors have been working over the weekend to repair the power failure to no avail.

The centre posted an update on social media at 11am today (Monday, February 20).

“We are still working with our contractors to resolve the issue that has been causing the power failure at Littlehampton Wave since Friday morning,” the statement read.

"Unfortunately we don’t have a timeline for repair and re-opening. There will be another update by 12pm on Tuesday which we hope will provide more information.

"Until then the centre will remain closed. We appreciate that our customers have been supportive during this time and we are working to have the issue resolved as soon as possible.”

The leisure centre said it was ‘doing our best’ to contact customers regarding bookings but are unable to reach everyone ‘due to the power failure and our systems being down’.

Members on a direct debit or full membership can access Arun Leisure Centre ‘for no extra cost’, Littlehampton Wave said. For swimming at Arun Leisure Centre, you can just turn up and do not need to book.

A spokesperson added: “On Tuesday morning we will be running a bootcamp class within our staff car park which is to the left of Littlehampton Wave from 9.30am to 10.30am. This class is for all customers who wish to join. This class will be turn up and go, with no facilities available.

“Please continue to use Arun Leisure Centre if you have this option during this time.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and appreciate your support and patience in this matter.

"We can assure you that the team are doing all they can to resolve the issue quickly and safely.”

