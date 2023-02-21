Littlehampton Wave leisure centre could reopen later this week following a power failure.

The fitness complex – which comprises a swimming pool, fitness suite and an interactive games studio – has been closed since Friday morning (February 17). Electrical contractors have been working ever since to repair the fault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update on Facebook on Tuesday morning (February 21), the leisure centre wrote: “We are still working towards a resolution to ensure Littlehampton Wave is up and running safely and as soon as possible.

Littlehampton Wave leisure centre is closed after a power cut

“Our electrical contractor has been waiting on components for repair which they have confirmed will arrive tomorrow (Wednesday).

“The closure period therefore is to be extended to include Wednesday and we anticipate re-opening on Thursday morning at 6:30am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The leisure centre said there will be an update on Wednesday evening to confirm the re-opening of the centre ‘after contractors have completed works’.

They added: “We are aware of refund requests for activities and memberships which we will update our customers in due course when the centre is back open, and our systems have the capabilities to action.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Have you read?: New data shows how Littlehampton's high streets and shopping areas have changed since Covid started

Advertisement Hide Ad