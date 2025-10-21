Darren Gritton, a deaf and hard of hearing wedding photographer, has been named as a finalist in TWIA (The Wedding Industry Awards) regional round for the South East.

Darren, who has photographer more than 150 weddings over the past eight years, said: “Being a finalist means a great deal to us and our business as it’s recognition of the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my photography over the years. It also helps build credibility with couples looking for a photographer they can trust.

“I’ve been running Darren Gritton Photography for eight years, with my partner Yasmin, focusing on capturing authentic, emotional moments at weddings.

"I got into photography because it allows me to connect with people and capture moments in a way that words sometimes can’t. Being deaf has shaped how I see the world. I notice details, emotions, and interactions that others might miss, and I love translating that into images that truly tell a story.

The winner of the award will be announced on Tuesday, November 25, 2025 at Elite Venue Selection Felbridge, Gatwick.

1 . Award finalist Darren Gritton, of Darren Gritton Photography, with partner Yasmin Photo: Darren Gritton Photography

2 . Award finalist A wedding photographed by Darren Gritton Photography Photo: Darren Gritton Photography

3 . Award finalist A wedding photographed by Darren Gritton Photography Photo: Darren Gritton