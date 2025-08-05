A brand new live entertainment and sports venue will open in Littlehampton later this month.

The Bear’s grand opening at 8-10 Clifton Road – previously occupied by Coco Lounge – will be on Friday, August 22.

The team behind the venue have promised cocktails, karaoke, virtual darts, beer pong and pool – with multiple 100-inch TVs also set up, showing different sports.

It is the town’s newest venue for live music, sport, and entertainment.

Company director Arron Collins, from Rustington, explained: “We wanted to create more than just a bar or a pub. We want to get the community involved.

"We've got live music acts booked Friday and Saturday nights. We are encouraging young bands to get involved, with two booked in already.

"We're going to look at doing some open mic nights on a Sunday and a bit of karaoke as well. And then we've got the karaoke booth for private hire.

"We're going to offer kids' parties as well in the mornings. They can just hire the room, bring their own buffet food or pizzas. And then we will offer drinks at the bar.

"We also have plans to get involved with kids’ dance academies.

"We've got a machine that will create up to 200 cocktails – all from a press of a button on an iPad.

"We've teamed up with a new business as well, Smashed Burgers, who will be providing food for us.

"We will have quite a large offering of beers – we've got AU Vodka and Draught coming in as well.”

Arron said the aim is to create a ‘good atmosphere’ and ‘something a bit different’.

He revealed there are plans to hold dart and pool competitive events, as well as poker and medium nights.

“With all the bits we've got to offer, it should be more of an attraction to come along,” he added.

"Hearing people speak about it from different towns, like Chichester and Worthing, definitely fills me with a bit more confidence that I'm doing something right.

"There are not many live music venues around. Say you want to go for a nice dinner, it hits nine o'clock and you’re thinking: ‘I don't want to go home. Let’s go for a cocktail, a glass of wine. The Bear’s got a band on at nine o'clock. We'll make it work for those people.

"This used to be a nightclub so we have got that late license to go to two or three o'clock in the morning but we're not really wanting to fill that at the moment. At 1am, the doors will be closed and it’s lights off.”

The venue has created 12 new jobs in the town, with a security team also in place. To find out more, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=615776300