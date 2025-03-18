A baggage handler has been suspended after being filmed throwing suitcases out of the hold of a Wizz Air flight at London Gatwick airport.

The video, which was published on The Sun’s website, was filmed by a passenger from another aircraft. The Sun reported: “The worker threw suitcases about 10ft from the Wizz Air jet and with such force that their contents were damaged.”

A spokesperson for Menzies, who employed the handlers, said: “The actions demonstrated by the individual does not represent our standards, and we have zero tolerance for this type of behaviour. We can confirm that the employee involved admitted fault and appropriate action was taken.

"We continue to work in partnership with Wizz Air, delivering the high-quality aviation services they've come to expect.”

Wizz Air said it was an ‘isolate incident’.

A spokesperson for the Hungary-based airline said: "Wizz Air sincerely apologise for the treatment of passengers' luggage in a recent video. Such behaviour is not tolerated, and a full investigation has been launched to ensure it does not happen again. Although we take full responsibility, the baggage handlers in the video are not our employees, but subcontracted staff from our contracted service provider.

"The investigation has already revealed that the employee in question has a clean record with the airport authorities. They are suspended pending a full investigation. Passengers should be assured that this isolated incident is not reflective of Wizz Air’s usual high standards, and the person involved in the incident will not work in the airline's operations in the future."