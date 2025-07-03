London Gatwick strengthens African connectivity with new Kenya Airways route to Nairobi

Kenya Airways has launched a three-weekly service between London Gatwick and Nairobi | Picture: London Gatwick

London Gatwick has further expanded its African network with the launch of Kenya Airways’ new direct service to Nairobi.

The route, which started on Thursday, July 3, marks the only non-stop connection between London Gatwick and the Kenyan capital.

The new service is a key milestone in London Gatwick’s strategy to enhance connectivity with high-growth markets across Africa, with the airport now serving 19 destinations across the continent. It follows the introduction of routes by Ethiopian Airlines and Uganda Airlines, strengthening the airport’s role as a gateway for trade, tourism and investment between the UK and Africa.

The Nairobi route will provide onward connections to more than 40 destinations across Africa such as Johannesburg – home to the continent’s largest stock exchange - the white sands of the Seychelles and Zanzibar, and mountain treks at Kilimanjaro, supporting business and leisure travellers.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick said:“We are delighted to welcome this new service from Kenya Airways, providing a vital route to Nairobi and onward connectivity across the region.

“Following the recent addition of flights between London Gatwick and Uganda, alongside the existing service to Ethiopia, the new Kenya Airways route further demonstrates our commitment to growing connectivity across the region. It also shows the growing demand for key long-haul services from London Gatwick and the breadth of opportunity for the South East and beyond.”

Allan Kilavuka, Group MD and CEO, Kenya Airways, said: “This inaugural flight to London Gatwick is not just about adding a new destination; it's about opening more doors for trade, tourism, education and strengthening the vital connections between Kenya and the UK."

Lord Collins, the UK Government’s Minister for Africa, said: "The launch of the new, first-of-its-kind direct flight between Kenya and London Gatwick is fantastic news - bringing a welcome boost to tourism, trade, and people-to-people connections between our two countries.

"The flight represents further evidence of our strengthening partnership for economic growth."

In 2024, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Kenya reached £1.8bn, with UK exports valued at £786m.

The UK is also home to a vibrant Kenyan diaspora, estimated at more than 150,000 people, many of whom maintain strong personal and business ties with Kenya.