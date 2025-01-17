London Gatwick’s growth plans could provide significant economic boost to UK-China connectivity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Gatwick’s expansion plans could significantly boost the economy and UK-China connectivity as demand continues to grow, with an almost 265% year-on-year rise in passenger volumes between Gatwick and China.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

China was the UK’s fifth largest trading partner in 2024.

The airport has reported 265% year-on-year growth in passenger volumes to and from China.

If approved, London Gatwick’s Northern Runway plans would allow for more services and generate £1 billion for the UK economy every year.

The airport saw almost 550,000 passengers travelling to China in 2024, up from more than 150,000 in 2023. China’s three largest carriers already fly from London Gatwick, with 33 services a week to China, with Air China, China Southern and China Eastern flying to Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Zhengzhou.

London Gatwick plays a key role in that continued growth and if plans to bring its Northern Runway, currently a backup, into routine use are approved by the Government next month, it will allow for even more international services, including from China.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

China was the UK’s fifth largest trading partner in 2024 | Picture: London Gatwick

The Northern Runway project represents a £2.2 billion shovel-ready privately financed investment which could be operational by the end of the decade. The plans will create a further 14,000 jobs and generate £1 billion in economic benefits every year.

Jonathan Pollard, Chief Commercial Officer, London Gatwick said:“China accounts for 5.1% of total UK trade and is the UK’s fifth largest trading partner in 2024. As demonstrated by the Chancellor’s recent visit to China, this market is vitally important to the UK economy in terms of both inbound visitors and trade and we are pleased to offer significant connectivity between the two nations from London Gatwick.

“We have seen huge demand for growth of these routes, from airlines and passengers. If approved, our Northern Runway plans could provide even greater opportunity to support communities the economy and the Government’s wider plans for growth, through enhanced capacity for vital long-haul services.”