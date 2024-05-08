London's 'best quality' broadband to be used by 66,000 more residents across Surrey & Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Described as ‘London’s best quality broadband’, Community Fibre is bringing ‘fast and affordable’ full fibre broadband to 66,000 more residents across Surrey & Sussex.

"Residents, businesses, and communities can now reap the benefits of its service and reliability that the smaller providers struggle to achieve, at prices the big providers struggle to beat,” a spokesperson for Community Fibre said.

“Thousands of residents in Surrey & Sussex can now access 100 per cent full fibre broadband, with speeds that are up to 13 times faster than the UK average download speed and 50 times faster than the UK average upload speed.”

The broadband is already accessible to ‘more than 1.3 million homes’ across the capital – at a ‘fraction of the cost’ of other national providers.

A spokesperson added: “Broadband consumers could save up to £542 simply by making the switch.

"Providing 100 per cent full fibre with the same great download and upload speeds, families in Surrey & Sussex can now benefit from binge watching content without the buffering, holding high-quality video calls, lag-free gaming, working from home like a boss and supporting all their household’s devices.”

Community Fibre was recently ranked as the number one broadband provider by Which?