Long-standing West Sussex shop to close after decades in town – 'We're looking forward to our retirement'

For 25 years, Simon and Julie Vickers have run Arun Furnishers in the heart of Littlehampton.

But in a few weeks they will shut up shop for the last time, to begin their retirement.

The couple took over the shop in Beach Road in 2000, but it had been open for business since 1966 prior to that. As long-standing fixture in the town, Simon said the news of the closure had been met with well-wishes and some sadness.

"It’s been a privilege to work here for all this time,” Simon added. “We have had so many customers come in or phone in to wish us well, which is just lovely. So many people said they came to us because their mum used to get her furniture here. We’ve got lots of loyal customers we’ve got to know over the years, and we will definitely miss them.”

The shop is currently having a retirement sale to clear it of all stock before it finally closes and the premises is handed back to the landlord. All existing orders will be fulfilled before the shop shuts.

Simon said: “We’d love for people to come and see us before we go, as everything has been reduced in price so there are lots of bargains to be had.”

Once retired, the couple plan to spend more time with their family. They have children and grandchildren in Australia, and hope to spend long periods there.

A message on the Arun Furnishes Facebook page last week announced the news, saying: “We are retiring! Our RETIREMENT SALE is now on and all our showroom stock is reduced, however if you have been meaning to order something there is still time as we will be here until every order has been delivered. We are very grateful to the lovely people of Littlehampton and beyond who have helped make our business a success over the last 25 years. Thank you very much for your valued business we will miss you but we are excited and looking forward to the next chapter in our lives.

“Simon and Julie

“OPEN 10-4. Closed Wednesdays & Sundays.”