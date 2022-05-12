Loxwood Joust set for spectacular medieval return - how to get your tickets

Danny Bacon, organiser of the Loxwood Joust, said: “The gauntlet has been thrown down in the battle for the Crown of Loxwood.

“The UK’s most spectacular immersive medieval and jousting festival, the Loxwood Joust, returns to create more excitement as the clash for a successor to the throne takes place on August 6, 7, 13 and 14.

“Building on fast-paced battles and the challenges that have shaped the story’s mediaeval mayhem and gallant chivalry, visitors to the Joust – the people of Loxwood – will be immersed in the plot to decide who should be their king or queen.

“In the magical kingdom of Loxwood, be transported back in time to Medieval England as you interact with townsfolk and peasants and rub shoulders with royalty.

“Witness full-contact jousting, daring displays of weaponry, archery and cannon fire and the impressive knight on knight combat, that will be waged in the quest for Regent.

“Entering the realm via the magical forest, guests will be met by an array of colourful characters each with a story to tell, rumours to spread or a favour to ask. Accept the right invitations, choose a quest and improve your standing from citizen to Squire of Loxwood in this unique day of adventure, intrigue, fun and merriment.

“The Living History Village plays out life in the Middle Ages and falconry displays, torture with the executioner, the witches’ incantations and an insight into the spirits of nature will capture your imagination and draw you into times past.

“And for those looking to experience and savour authentic recreations from a mediaeval nobleman’s salver, the banqueting hall is the place to be. With dishes of the finest fayre served to accommodate both traditional and vegetarian palates; jesters, storytellers, live music and riddlers will lead a merry dance and embroil you in gossip and laughter.

“New for 2022 is the creation of Scribe School and the Copper Bangle making workshops, which are adding to the ever-popular workshop activities such as handfasting ceremonies, blacksmithing workshops, sword school, copper bowl making, chain-mail making, and singing workshops with the Medieval Baebes.”

Danny added: “Once again the magical and immersive Loxwood Joust is creating a unique family day out. Throughout the day there will be opportunities for the whole family to participate in the storyline, and our visitors really can influence who will succeed to the throne.

“In the Children’s Kingdom, the young princes and princesses can use their medieval groats to try have-a-go-archery, pelt the peasant, non-contact sword fighting and circus school, in addition to watching court jester shows and enjoying face and wound painting too.”