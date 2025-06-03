Major company to move out of Horsham town centre offices

RSA Insurance Group is to leave its headquarters at St Mark’s Court in Chart Way but says it is ‘committed to maintaining a presence in Horsham.’

Staff will relocate to a four-storey building with basement carparking in North Street known as Spartan House.

Following a number of business changes, RSA staff are thought to currently occupy just half of the iconic five-storey Chart Way building – which is in two blocks extending over Albion Way. The company’s lease on the building is due to expire this year.

Meanwhile, a company called Atlantis Horsham last year outlined proposals to Horsham Disctrict Council under ‘permitted development’ rules to convert the Chart Way building, which has been home to the RSA for years, into 195 flats.

RSA itself has lodged a planning application with the council for an internal re-fit of the Spartan House office block.

A spokesperson for RSA Insurance said: “The lease on our office in Chart Way is coming to an end and, in the first quarter of 2026, we will be moving to new premises located in Spartan House at North Street, Horsham. “RSA is committed to maintaining a presence in Horsham, and the new offices will afford us an environment that will be more aligned with our current business needs, and which can better support our colleagues.”

1 . RSA building in Horsham.JPG RSA Insurance is to leave its iconic building in Horsham and relocate to new premises Photo: Google

2 . Spartan House, North Street, Horsham.JPG Spartan House in North Street, Horsham, is to be the new 'home' for staff of RSA Insurance Photo: Contributed