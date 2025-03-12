Major family-run bakery with stores across Sussex announces branch closure

A major family-run bakery with a chain of shops throughout Sussex is to close one of its stores.

Truffles Bakery has announced that it is to shut its branch in Billingshurst from April 12 – but will open a new store in Pulborough on April 14.

Truffles director Daisy Tompsett said that the Billingshurst branch closure was necessary because it was not ‘financially viable.’ She said staff there would be redeployed at the new Pulborough shop.

Many people in Billingshurst have taken to social media to express their sadness at the closure. And in a notice in the shop window, Daisy and fellow Truffles directors Amy and Molly, thanked customers for their support and loyalty over the years.

Truffles has branches throughout Sussex including at Goring, Hailsham, Haywards Heath, Heathfield, Henfield, Horsham, Hove, Hurstpierpoint, Lancing, Lindfield, Mayfield, Rustington, Shoreham, Steyning, Storrington, Uckfield and Worthing.

The company was launched in 1982 when Peter Tompsett decided to turn his passion and love of baking into a career. He bought a small family bakery in Henfield High Street called the Regency Bakery which three years later was renamed Truffles Bakery.

The success of his first shop in Henfield led to the opening of further premises and the relocation of the original bakery to a larger unit on the Mackley Industrial Estate in Small Dole.

Peter is now retired and the business is run by his three daughters – Daisy, Amy and Molly. They work alongside a team of around 220 people to provide what they describe as ‘good quality, fresh baked goods to our local communities.’

Their West Sussex bakery produces fresh bread and cakes every day for delivery to their 17 bakeries, 10 food trucks and a Truffles restaurant at Shoreham Airport.