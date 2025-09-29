Major funding boost for historic performing arts theatre in West Sussex amid plans to create heritage hub

The trust which runs an 112-year-old performing arts theatre in Selsey has received a major funding boost.

This comes amid the Selsey Pavilion Trust’s ongoing project to transform the small hall at the rear of the theatre into a new multi-purpose heritage hub

With £77,424 awarded from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, this dream could quickly come a reality.

"This exciting project will create a welcoming, accessible space for arts, heritage and community use – made possible thanks to National Lottery players,” a spokesperson for the trust said.

“The heritage hub will complete the restoration of this neglected part of the pavilion, carrying out essential structural repairs and improvements to make the space safe, inclusive and ready for public use.

"Once finished, the refurbished hall will host exhibitions, workshops, talks, wellbeing classes, small-scale performances and school projects, blending heritage with arts and community activity in one flexible venue.”

The trust’s ultimate plan is to make the pavilion a ‘vibrant arts and heritage’ centre, capable of hosting a wide range of events. There has been a lot of progress since the freehold acquisition last year.

Chairman Christian Skelton’s team have been busy making sure the 110-year-old building, on Selsey High Street, is fit for purpose and safe to use.

The trust’s ultimate plan is to make the pavilion a ‘vibrant arts and heritage’ centre, capable of hosting a wide range of events. Photo: Selsey Pavilion Trust

Keith Batchelor, vice chairman of the Selsey Pavilion Trust, said: “It is fantastic to receive this second grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund so soon after the successful completion of our previous project. That back-to-back support shows just how important this next phase is, and how much confidence the Heritage Fund has in the pavilion’s future.

"The Heritage Hub will not only safeguard a vulnerable part of the building but also create a space where heritage, arts and community come together. Somewhere for everyone in Selsey to enjoy and be proud of.”

The Heritage Fund’s investment is complemented by contributions from the Architectural Heritage Fund and Ferry Farm Community Solar, ensuring the project also promotes energy efficiency, inclusivity, and long-term sustainability.

Stuart McLeod, director of England - London & South at the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Investing in heritage means investing in people and place. We are proud to support the Selsey Pavilion Trust in creating a Heritage Hub that will preserve this important building, celebrate local stories, and bring the community together.”

The works will run from October 2025 through summer 2026 – ‘culminating in a public launch event to celebrate the reopening of the refurbished hall’.