B&Q Local will open its doors at 143 North Street in Brighton (BN1 1RE) – a new smaller format store providing customers with ‘speed, convenience and access’ to B&Q’s ‘wider offer of products and services but closer to home’.

This will be the first B&Q Local store to open outside of London and – the 11th in total.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The new compact 4,000 sq. ft store will offer 3,500 products, available either in store for immediate pick-up or next day click & collect, as well as access to over 30,000 additional home improvement products for home delivery.

"A number of services will also be available at the new B&Q Local Brighton store, such as Valspar paint mixing, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom design, click & collect, instore ordering, key cutting, The Rug Doctor and WEEE recycling.”

The new store will open on Friday, August 23.

To celebrate, members of staff offered support to The Young Peoples Centre (YPC) – part of the charity Impact Initiatives – with a ‘special community makeover’.

The community volunteering day saw the B&Q Local Brighton team work alongside the Impact Initiatives team to ‘refresh and revamp’ its outdoor courtyard garden area.

The day was part of B&Q’s wider Community Days programme, where volunteers from B&Q stores support the local community by improving a community space to ‘help make a positive difference’ across the communities B&Q operates in.

Impact Initiatives is a local charity providing a voice, hope and change for Sussex people in need. The Children and Young People’s team is based at the YPC in the centre of Brighton. It provides a safe space for advice and support from skilled staff, where they can support each other as well as have some fun, alongside gaining new skills, building confidence and self-esteem.

Jennifer Tulloch, head of children and young people’s services at Impact Initiatives, said: “We’re delighted B&Q are supporting Impact Initiative’s Young People’s Centre, making our courtyard garden a welcoming environment for the young people, staff and volunteers who use the centre. It’s the perfect spot to relax, get some fresh air and connect with nature in an urban environment. A huge thank you to B&Q and their staff for making this happen.”

B&Q Local store manager Connor Sime said: “At B&Q we are always looking for ways in which we can make a positive difference to the communities we operate in, so my colleagues and I were really proud to mark the opening of our new store by working with the Impact Initiatives team to refresh the outdoor courtyard garden, which is a vital part of the space for the young people the charity supports.

“We look forward to welcoming the rest of the Brighton community to our new B&Q Local store in North Street on August 23 and helping them with all their DIY projects!”

B&Q has also partnered with local Brighton street artist Dave Pop Art to create an ‘eye-catching window mural display’ for the new store.

Dave Pop Art is well-known in the local area for his bright and colourful street art throughout Brighton city centre and created a seaside inspired piece for the new store windows.

As part of the opening day celebrations, the B&Q team will be joined by Brighton Gay Men’s Choir to officially open the store on August 23.

For more information, including inspirational ideas and practical advice on home improvement, visit DIY.com.

1 . New B&Q Local store in Sussex To celebrate, members of staff offered support to The Young Peoples Centre (YPC) – part of the charity Impact Initiatives – with a ‘special community makeover’. Photo: B&Q

2 . New B&Q Local store in Sussex B&Q has partnered with local Brighton street artist Dave Pop Art to create an ‘eye-catching window mural display’ for the new store Photo: B&Q

3 . New B&Q Local store in Sussex The community volunteering day saw the B&Q Local Brighton team work alongside the Impact Initiatives team to ‘refresh and revamp’ its outdoor courtyard garden area. Photo: B&Q