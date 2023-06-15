The store – in Crawley Road, Roffey – now has an extended range of building products under one roof and also offers tool hire, access to industry experts and a private office for customers to discuss their projects in confidence.

A spokesperson said: “It will bring to life everything that Jewson has to offer its customers and partners, including access to its Build Aviator service, which allows tradespeople and builders to plan and estimate projects of all sizes, calculate margins, order stock and create professional quotes for clients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Business unit director James Buckle said: “The refurbished branch feels like a whole new experience, which has been entirely designed with our customers in mind.

Major refurbishment works have been carried out at Jewson in Crawley Road, Horsham

"From the new layout to the enhanced product range and new facilities, the Horsham branch will act as a welcoming hub for the region’s tradespeople to access all the products and services they need under one roof.”