Major refurbishment for Horsham builders' merchant

National builders’ merchant Jewson has carried out a major refurbishment of its premises in Horsham.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 15th Jun 2023, 15:54 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 15:56 BST

The store – in Crawley Road, Roffey – now has an extended range of building products under one roof and also offers tool hire, access to industry experts and a private office for customers to discuss their projects in confidence.

A spokesperson said: “It will bring to life everything that Jewson has to offer its customers and partners, including access to its Build Aviator service, which allows tradespeople and builders to plan and estimate projects of all sizes, calculate margins, order stock and create professional quotes for clients.”

Business unit director James Buckle said: “The refurbished branch feels like a whole new experience, which has been entirely designed with our customers in mind.

Major refurbishment works have been carried out at Jewson in Crawley Road, HorshamMajor refurbishment works have been carried out at Jewson in Crawley Road, Horsham
Major refurbishment works have been carried out at Jewson in Crawley Road, Horsham

"From the new layout to the enhanced product range and new facilities, the Horsham branch will act as a welcoming hub for the region’s tradespeople to access all the products and services they need under one roof.”

The Horsham Jewson store now has an extended range of building products under one roof and also offers tool hire and access to industry expertsThe Horsham Jewson store now has an extended range of building products under one roof and also offers tool hire and access to industry experts
The Horsham Jewson store now has an extended range of building products under one roof and also offers tool hire and access to industry experts
