Major retailer Marks and Spencer sells Sussex store

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 19th Feb 2025, 11:55 GMT
Major retailer Marks and Spencer has sold one of its Sussex stores.

The retailer put its store in Queensway, Crawley, up for sale when it shut for the final time in November after trading for more than 50 years in the town.

A spokesperson confirmed today (February 19) that the building has now been sold. But neither the retailer nor agents acting for it would confirm who has bought the property.

The agents had previously marketed the three-storey building – with an asking price ‘in excess of £3million’ – with potential to be converted into flats with the ground floor remaining in commercial use.

Alternatively, they said, the ground floor of the property could be redeveloped for indoor leisure use with the upper floors repurposed as either residential, office or hotel use.

