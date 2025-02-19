Major retailer Marks and Spencer sells Sussex store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Major retailer Marks and Spencer has sold one of its Sussex stores.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The retailer put its store in Queensway, Crawley, up for sale when it shut for the final time in November after trading for more than 50 years in the town.

A spokesperson confirmed today (February 19) that the building has now been sold. But neither the retailer nor agents acting for it would confirm who has bought the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The agents had previously marketed the three-storey building – with an asking price ‘in excess of £3million’ – with potential to be converted into flats with the ground floor remaining in commercial use.

Alternatively, they said, the ground floor of the property could be redeveloped for indoor leisure use with the upper floors repurposed as either residential, office or hotel use.