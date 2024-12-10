Major retailer Morrisons pulls out of plans for new supermarket in north Horsham

Plans by major retailer Morrisons to build a new supermarket in Horsham have fallen through.

The retailer had planned to create the new store on land north of Horsham – on the new Mowbray estate – but it has now withdrawn its planning application.

The Mowbray development, currently under construction, will ultimately provide 2,750 homes. A business park, community centre, leisure facilities and public open space are also planned for the area.

Morrisons first announced proposals for the major new store there in 2022 saying the supermarket would include its full range of fresh food including its ‘Market Street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

An artist's impression of what the new Morrisons supermarket at the Mowbray development would have looked like. The image was submitted along with a planning application to Horsham District Council two years ago.

It also planned a customer cafe, a garden centre, 319-space car park, cycle store and home delivery area – and create 190 new jobs. Many local residents expressed support for the new supermarket following a public consultation.

A spokesperson for the Mowbray development said: “We can confirm Morrisons are no longer pursuing purchase of the site.

"We have received interest from a number of other major retailers who are interested in the opportunity we have available at Mowbray and we are seeking to advance the position to a successful conclusion."

Morrisons shut a purpose-built supermarket in neighbouring Crawley in 2019 – just five years after it opened.

Meanwhile, the Mowbray spokesperson said that housebuilding at Mowbray was on-going. “We are continuing to deliver new homes at Mowbray and are expecting further residential planning applications to come forward throughout 2025.”