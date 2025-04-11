Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The owners of a Malaysian street food restaurant have chosen Sussex for their first restaurant outside London.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roti King is heading beyond London for the first time – opening its newest outpost in Brighton this May.

“Located at 57 Ship Street in the historic Lanes, the new restaurant brings Roti King’s cult Malaysian flavours to the city’s thriving independent food scene,” a spokesperson for the business said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since launching in Euston, Roti King has built a devoted following for its freshly made roti canai, rich curries, and bold Malaysian flavours. At the Brighton site, guests can watch roti being hand-stretched and cooked to order in the open kitchen.”

Roti King is heading beyond London for the first time – opening its newest outpost in Brighton this May. Photo: Roti King

Signature dishes include the ‘must-order roti canai’, served with dhal, chicken, mutton, or fish kari.

Other fan favourites include the Char Kway Teow – chewy rice noodles stir-fried with prawn and egg – and the Malaysian fried chicken, marinated in garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, then crisped with cornstarch and rice flour, served with homemade spicy sambal.

Founder and head chef Sugen Gopal said: “Brighton has always had a special place in my heart – there's an energy to the city that makes it one of my favourite places to eat out in the UK. The Lanes, with its independent spirit and incredible food culture, feels like the perfect home for Roti King outside of London. I can't wait to share our food with such a passionate and knowledgeable community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new restaurant will be in a Grade II-listed building that was previously home to jewellers dating back to the 19th century.

The Roti King spokesperson added: “The 50-cover restaurant retains as much of the original character as possible. Inside, murals inspired by Malaysian street art bring the space to life, with artwork dedicated to the playfulness and innocence of children—echoing the sense of joy that great food brings.

“Roti King Brighton will be open daily in May, Monday to Sunday, 12pm – 10pm. As with other sites, the restaurant operates on a walk-in only basis, with takeaway – delivery available soon after.”

Find out more at www.rotiking.co.uk or on Instagram via @rotikinguk.