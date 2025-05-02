To celebrate the launch of Roti King at 57 Ship Street in Brighton, people who visit between Saturday, May 3 and Tuesday, May 6 will be able to ‘pay what you like’.

The offer applies to food and drinks – but not alcohol.

Roti King is heading beyond London for the first time – opening its newest outpost in the historic Brighton lanes.

The new restaurant brings Roti King’s cult Malaysian flavours to the ‘city’s thriving independent food scene’, the business said.

A VIP night was held on Thursday (May 1) where guests were able to take a look inside the beautifully decorated restaurant, with eye-catching paintings everywhere you turn.

There was an opportunity to try some of the freshly made roti canai, rich curries, and bold Malaysian flavours.

At the Brighton site, guests can watch roti being hand-stretched and cooked to order in the open kitchen.

Signature dishes include the ‘must-order roti canai’, served with dhal, chicken, mutton, or fish kari.

Other fan favourites include the Char Kway Teow – chewy rice noodles stir-fried with prawn and egg – and the Malaysian fried chicken, marinated in garlic, ginger, and lemongrass, then crisped with cornstarch and rice flour, served with homemade spicy sambal.

Founder and head chef Sugen Gopal said: “Brighton has always had a special place in my heart – there's an energy to the city that makes it one of my favourite places to eat out in the UK.

"The Lanes, with its independent spirit and incredible food culture, feels like the perfect home for Roti King outside of London. I can't wait to share our food with such a passionate and knowledgeable community.”

The new restaurant will be in a Grade II-listed building that was previously home to jewellers dating back to the 19th century.

The Roti King spokesperson added: “The 50-cover restaurant retains as much of the original character as possible. Inside, murals inspired by Malaysian street art bring the space to life, with artwork dedicated to the playfulness and innocence of children—echoing the sense of joy that great food brings.

“Roti King Brighton will be open daily in May, Monday to Sunday, 12pm – 10pm. As with other sites, the restaurant operates on a walk-in only basis, with takeaway – delivery available soon after.”

Find out more at www.rotiking.co.uk or on Instagram via @rotikinguk.

