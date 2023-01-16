Marks and Spencer expansion plans: what stores does M&S have in Sussex? Where are they located?

Retail giant Marks and Spencer has announced plans to open 20 new UK stores.

There are hopes that some may be opened in Sussex as part of a £480 million investment plan that will also see the creation of more than 3,400 jobs.

All the sites where new stores are to open have not yet been revealed. These are the Sussex venues where M&S currently has sites:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holmbush, Shoreham by Sea; Swan Walk, Horsham; The Orchards, Haywards Heath; Montague Street, Worthing; East Street, Chichester; Western Road, Brighton; Terminus Road, Eastbourne; Ravenside Retail Park, Bexhill on Sea; and Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, Hastings.

Marks and Spencer has unveiled plans to open 20 new UK stores. Photo: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

M&S also has ‘Simply Food’ outlets in London Road, Ashington; Acorn Retail Park, Crawley; Rustington; Gatwick Airport; Easebourne, near Midhurst; North End, East Grinstead; Portfield Retail Park, Chichester; Eastbourne Road, Eastbourne; Malling Street, Lewes; Bexhill Road, Pevensey and Croft Road, Crowborough.