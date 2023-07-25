Local celebrity Kenny Tutt is set to open a new Patty Guy burger restaurant at Worthing’s Dome cinema.

The 2018 winner of MasterChef has been successful with a licensing application for the café in Marine Parade – formally the Dome Vintage Tea Rooms.

The bank manager-turned-chef, who owns Pitch in Warwick Street, will begin his new venture after closing down Bayside Social on Worthing seafront. This was replaced by Perch Pizza.

An application sought authorisation for the sale of alcohol ‘for consumption on and off the premises’ as well as the provision of regulated entertainment ‘in the form of recorded music’.

Kenny Tutt, a former Worthing bank manager who won MasterChef in 2018, opened Bayside Social on Worthing beach with his wife, Lucy, in September 2021. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

Worthing Borough Council has given the green light, meaning alcohol can be sold and recorded music can be played during the opening hours from 11am until 11.30pm Monday to Sundays.

The council said: “The applicant offered a comprehensive set of conditions in the operating schedule to address the licensing objectives.

"No relevant representation was received from members of the public, but two were received from responsible authorities – Sussex Police and Adur and Worthing Councils' environmental food team.

“The Licensing Act encourages mediation and this was conducted successfully with the applicant addressing the responsible authorities' concerns by volunteering a number of enforceable conditions to the licence's operating schedule. As a result they withdrew their representations and consequently, the amended application was granted as applied for as per the terms of the Licensing Act 2003."

The premises is currently licensed as part of a separate premises licence ‘covering the whole Dome building’.

The new licence holder and applicant was named as Oyster Foods Ltd t/a Patty Guy. Companies House has Kenny Tutt and his wife, Lucy, registered as the directors of Oyster Foods.