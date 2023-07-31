NationalWorldTV
MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt's flagship Worthing restaurant Pitch closes

Popular Worthing restaurant Pitch, owned by MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt, has closed its doors.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 31st Jul 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:55 BST

The restaurant, in Warwick Street, has shut for good because of ‘the current economic struggles’.

A letter to a member of staff from independent business advisory firm Quantuma, which has been seen by the Worthing Herald, refers to liquidators being appointed for Pitch Foods Ltd and informs the member of staff their contact of employment has been terminated as of today, July 31.

An automatic reply to an email sent to the restaurant read: “Thank you for your email, sadly Pitch is now closed due to the current economic struggles. We would like to thank you for supporting our journey here at Pitch.”

Kenny Tutt and wife Lucy outside Pitch. Picture by Derek Martin PhotographyKenny Tutt and wife Lucy outside Pitch. Picture by Derek Martin Photography
Kenny Tutt and wife Lucy outside Pitch. Picture by Derek Martin Photography

Mr Tutt earlier told hospitality website Restaurant that the business’s financial situation had become ‘untenable’ and had been ‘treading water’ since the pandemic.

Despite this, the closure came as a surprise to many, with people taking to social media to share their sadness over cancelled reservations.

Pitch originally opened its doors in May, 2019, and is the second restaurant owned by Mr Tutt to close this year, with Bayside Social closing in April. Mr Tutt previously said this closure would give him ‘the chance to really focus’ on Pitch.

The MasterChef winner is due to open a new burger restaurant at Worthing’s Dome cinema, following a successful licensing application for the venue in Marine Parade.

Pitch in Worthing's Warwick Street has now closed. Picture by Eddie MitchellPitch in Worthing's Warwick Street has now closed. Picture by Eddie Mitchell
Pitch in Worthing's Warwick Street has now closed. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

The new licence holder and applicant was named as Oyster Foods Ltd t/a Patty Guy. Companies House has Mr Tutt and his wife, Lucy, registered as the directors of Oyster Foods. Patty Guy currently has two Sussex branches, in Brighton and Hastings.

