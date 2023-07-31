MasterChef winner Kenny Tutt's flagship Worthing restaurant Pitch closes

The restaurant, in Warwick Street, has shut for good because of ‘the current economic struggles’.

A letter to a member of staff from independent business advisory firm Quantuma, which has been seen by the Worthing Herald, refers to liquidators being appointed for Pitch Foods Ltd and informs the member of staff their contact of employment has been terminated as of today, July 31.

An automatic reply to an email sent to the restaurant read: “Thank you for your email, sadly Pitch is now closed due to the current economic struggles. We would like to thank you for supporting our journey here at Pitch.”

Kenny Tutt and wife Lucy outside Pitch. Picture by Derek Martin Photography

Mr Tutt earlier told hospitality website Restaurant that the business’s financial situation had become ‘untenable’ and had been ‘treading water’ since the pandemic.

Despite this, the closure came as a surprise to many, with people taking to social media to share their sadness over cancelled reservations.

Pitch originally opened its doors in May, 2019, and is the second restaurant owned by Mr Tutt to close this year, with Bayside Social closing in April. Mr Tutt previously said this closure would give him ‘the chance to really focus’ on Pitch.

The MasterChef winner is due to open a new burger restaurant at Worthing’s Dome cinema, following a successful licensing application for the venue in Marine Parade.

Pitch in Worthing's Warwick Street has now closed. Picture by Eddie Mitchell