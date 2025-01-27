Jade Altree ordered food for her 16-year-old daughter from the McDonald's restaurant in Liverpool Road on Wednesday, January 22.

"My daughter had been at work for eight hours and she was starving,” Jade said.

"They had already made her wait 40 minutes for it. She got home, opened it and found greaseproof paper. She opened the apple pie and there was a great big fly in it.

“The reason I'm annoyed is they sent me such a generic email. They said they will do better and gave us a free medium meal – as if we are going to go back and get a free meal after that experience.

“We didn't get a phone call, just an email you would send anyone.

“My daughter could have choked on it. She's only a kid. Thankfully she checked first and opened the bun.”

McDonald’s has since issued a statement to this newspaper.

A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry to hear about this customer’s experience. Food quality is of the utmost importance to us and we place great emphasis on quality control, following rigorous standards to avoid any imperfections.

"We are very disappointed that on this occasion the customer received a product below these high standards. We understand that they are in contact with our customer services team to find a satisfactory resolution.”

