Meet the owners of Worthing's new Italian street food café – their passion for food is obvious

Fabio’s Italian Street Food and Coffee, at 80 Chapel Road, is run by Fabio Liguori and his partner Jessica Napoli. Both originally from Salerno, in the same region as Naples, they are passionate about providing delicious food and giving their customers a very ‘real’ experience.

Fabio said: “We want to show people a new way to serve Italian food. It’s fresh, it’s delicious and just offers a different choice to traditional sit-down Italian dining.

"People can come into us and either take away or sit down, and they’ll find a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere. We have good music, books and Jessica has a taste for art so there’s lots of pictures on the walls.

"It has a modern feel with a vintage twist.”

And then there’s the food. The cabinet on the counter features a yummy-looking array of Italian delicacies, from filled focaccia to Fabio’s signature triangolo pasta sticks. The triangolo is baked pasta omelettes served in a triangle shape on a stick, which come in a myriad of flavours.

There are also traditional Italian pastries such as the Napolitan sfogliatella, which is shell-shaped and filled with ricotta and orange peel, and the cornetti, a type of soft Italian croissant generously filled with chocolate.

Fabio and Jessica worked in several different restaurants before opening their café, and Fabio also did various pop-ups where he sold his street food.

Fabio added: “We always wanted to run a food business and now felt like a good time to open in Worthing. It’s one of the reasons we moved from London to Worthing seven years ago, as we felt the coast would be more human which would fit more with where we’re from.

"We have quite a few offices round here and lots of people commuting, so we’re already getting repeat customers. We’re also getting people come to see us who knew me from my pop-ups around Worthing.

"It’s been great so far, people are enjoying it and we have great feedback. People are very impressed by the very human vibe we have here which is different to the chains. We’re independent, we’re very real and we can give great customer service.”

For more information, see the Fabio’s Instagram page.

1 . Fabio's Fabio’s Italian Street Food and Coffee is providing authentic Italian food, snacks and treats to the people of Worthing and beyond from its new café in Chapel Road Photo: Fabio Liguori

