Christian Barrington, owner of Mud Foods Limited, showcased the product as part of the Channel 4 series ‘Aldi’s Next Big Thing’, hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 and Chris Bavin, of Britain's Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less.

Christian told this newspaper he was ‘absolutely flabbergasted’ when his Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie won Thursday’s episode. The supermarket will now stock its champion pie in stores nationwide from (October 21).

Wowing the judges with its quirky twist on a traditional classic, Mud Foods Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie, which has been awarded Gold four times at the British Pie Awards and won Class Champion in 2021, beat five other hopefuls including ready-made, authentic Indian meals, Italian ragu sauce, and an insect meal kit.

Christian said: “To say I’m shocked, overwhelmed and overjoyed would be an understatement. We wanted to deliver the taste of a classic chip shop curry sauce in a pie that’s amazing from the outside in. Now, thanks to Aldi, it’s going to be discovered and enjoyed by many more people across the UK.”

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, says: “Christian really took on our feedback during the pitch process and came back with a product that wowed with its flavour and quality ingredients. It’s a pie that combines two British classics and we know will be an instant hit with our customers.”

When Christian told his team of 14 about their success, they were ‘really excited’ he added: "We have got a really good, loyal, hard-working and passionate workforce here and they are so proud of what we produce and the quality of our produce.”

The pie was described as ‘lovingly crafted’ with fresh ingredients including ginger, garlic, green chillies, coriander and British chicken.

Christian said so much of the pies magic comes from the butter short crust pastry as well as the company’s commitment to sourcing products as local

Mud Foods ‘amazing from the outside in’ approach, creates a wonderfully complete and moreish pie. A butter short crust pastry encases a sweet and mild filling reminiscent of the traditional curry sauce from the local fish and chip shop.

Christian, who is married to wife Toni, and father to two daughters Emelia and Liberty, set up the company in Chichester in 2009 to pursue his passion to bring the flavours of authentic home cooking and quality local and seasonal ingredients to make pies with a personal touch.

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s commitment to locally sourced products. The company has pledged to prioritise home-grown suppliers as it works towards spending an additional £3.5 billion a year with British businesses by the end of 2025.

Mud Foods Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pie is available in stores now while stocks last.