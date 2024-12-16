MINISO opened to the public on Friday, December 13, offering its first 50 customers a £50 voucher.

The Eastbourne branch is the second in Sussex, with MINISO already occupying Churchill Square in Brighton.

Inside the store, you’ll find an array of fan-favourite collections, including collaborations with beloved brands such as Harry Potter, Hello Kitty and Friends, Disney, and My Little Pony.

A spokesperson for MINISO said: “Alongside these exclusive collections, the store features a selection of toys, plushies, collectibles, beauty must-haves, lifestyle essentials, and snacks.

"Whether you’re searching for the perfect festive gift, stylish home décor, or a little treat for yourself, this vibrant new store is sure to have something for everyone.”

Take a look below to see just some of what the store offers.

1 . Take a look inside new Eastbourne shop MINISO MINISO Photo: Staff

2 . Take a look inside new Eastbourne shop MINISO Toys and novelty items line the walls Photo: Staff

3 . Take a look inside new Eastbourne shop MINISO Inside MINISO Photo: Staff