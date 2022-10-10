Morrisons Littlehampton baker makes her first harvest wheatsheaf loaves – and gifts them to the community

Sonya Seggie crafted a loaf for Arundel Church of England School and another for All Saints Church, which will be used at the church and for harvest festivals at Lyminster Primary School and White Meadows Primary Academy.

Alison Whitburn, community champion, said: "Arundel Church of England School asked me if there was any chance of us making a harvest wheatsheaf for their Harvest Service. I asked Sonya and within a day she had made two. She had never done it before but they’re fantastic! The other one will go to Father Tom Robson at All Saints Church ."