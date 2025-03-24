Morrisons to close café and shop in Sussex
As Morrisons enters the second year of its programme of renewal, the business is making a ‘number of changes and adjustments’ to its stores and operations.
The supermarket chain’s aim is to ‘accelerate growth’, to ‘optimise its operations’ and to ‘help mitigate recent significant cost increases’.
"A wide-ranging review identified a number of areas where the costs of operations are significantly out of line with usage, volumes or the value that customers place on them,” a Morrisons spokesperson said.
"As a result, Morrisons is proposing a number of changes over the next few months, specifically the closure of 52 cafés, all 18 market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.”
It has been confirmed that the Morrisons Daily store in Strand Parade, Goring By Sea, Worthing will close down.
The café at Morrisons in Hawthorn Road, Wick, Littlehampton will also shut.
The supermarket chain said the ‘significant majority of colleagues’ affected by these changes are ‘expected to be deployed in suitable roles elsewhere’ in Morrisons.
There will be a total of around 365 colleagues at risk of redundancy, the business confirmed.
Rami Baitiéh, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “The changes we are announcing today are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth.
"Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes. In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.
“Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons and we remain committed to it. But as we modernise we are making some necessary changes to the areas of the model which are simply uneconomic. In some stores where we are closing counters or Cafés, we plan to work with third parties to provide a relevant specialist offer.
“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues. We will of course take particular care to look after all of them well through the coming changes.”
Here is the full list of closures:
Cafés
Bradford Thornbury
Paisley Falside Rd
London Queensbury
Portsmouth
Great Park
Banchory North Deeside Rd
Failsworth Poplar Street
Blackburn Railway Road
Leeds Swinnow Rd
London Wood Green
Kirkham Poulton St
Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd
Stirchley
Leeds Horsforth
London Erith
Crowborough
Bellshill John St
Dumbarton Glasgow Rd
East Kilbride Lindsayfield
East Kilbride Stewartfield
Glasgow Newlands
Largs Irvine Rd
Troon Academy St
Wishaw Kirk Rd
Newcastle UT Cowgate
Northampton Kettering Road
Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk
Solihull Warwick Rd
Brecon Free St
Caernarfon North Rd
Hadleigh
London - Harrow - Hatch End
High Wycombe Temple End
Leighton Buzzard Lake St
London Stratford
Sidcup Westwood Lane
Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd
Warminster Weymouth St
Oxted Station Yard
Reigate Bell St
Borehamwood
Weybridge - Monument Hill
Bathgate
Erskine Bridgewater SC
Gorleston Blackwell Road
Connah's Quay
Mansfield Woodhouse
Elland
Gloucester - Metz Way
Watford - Ascot Road
Littlehampton - Wick
Helensburgh
Market Kitchen
Aberdeen King Street
London - Canning Town
London Camden Town
Eccles Irwell Place
Stoke Festival Park
Lincoln Triton Road
Tynemouth Preston Grange
Nottingham Netherfield
Leeds Kirkstall
Milton Keynes Westcroft
Little Clacton Centenary Way
Gravesend Coldharbour Rd
Cheltenham Up Hatherley
Basingstoke Thorneycroft
Brentford Waterside
Edgbaston
Verwood
Kirkby
Morrisons Daily
Gorleston Lowestoft Road
Peebles 3-5 Old Town
Shenfield 214 Hutton Road
Poole Waterloo Estate
Tonbridge Higham Lane Est
Romsey The Cornmarket
Stewarton Lainshaw Street
Selsdon Featherbed Lane
Haxby Village
Great Barr Queslett R
Whickham Oakfield Road
Worle
Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade
Woking Westfield Road
Wokingham 40 Peach Street
Exeter 51 Sidwell Street
Bath Moorland Road
Florists
Aberdeen King Street
London - Canning Town
Stirchley
Bradford Enterprise 5
Sunderland Doxford Park
St Helens Boundary Road
Swinton Swinton Hall Rd
Sheffield Meadowhead
Evesham Four Pool Estate
Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St
Rubery Bristol Road South
St Albans Hatfield Rd
Sheldon
Pharmacies
Bradford Victoria
Blackburn Railway Road
London Wood Green
Birmingham Small Heath
