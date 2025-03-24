Two towns in Sussex are set to be impacted by a major supermarket’s ‘optimisation strategy’ – with multiple store and café closures planned.

As Morrisons enters the second year of its programme of renewal, the business is making a ‘number of changes and adjustments’ to its stores and operations.

The supermarket chain’s aim is to ‘accelerate growth’, to ‘optimise its operations’ and to ‘help mitigate recent significant cost increases’.

"A wide-ranging review identified a number of areas where the costs of operations are significantly out of line with usage, volumes or the value that customers place on them,” a Morrisons spokesperson said.

"As a result, Morrisons is proposing a number of changes over the next few months, specifically the closure of 52 cafés, all 18 market kitchens, 17 convenience stores, 13 florists, 35 meat counters, 35 fish counters and four pharmacies.”

It has been confirmed that the Morrisons Daily store in Strand Parade, Goring By Sea, Worthing will close down.

The café at Morrisons in Hawthorn Road, Wick, Littlehampton will also shut.

The supermarket chain said the ‘significant majority of colleagues’ affected by these changes are ‘expected to be deployed in suitable roles elsewhere’ in Morrisons.

There will be a total of around 365 colleagues at risk of redundancy, the business confirmed.

Rami Baitiéh, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “The changes we are announcing today are a necessary part of our plans to renew and reinvigorate Morrisons and enable us to focus our investment into the areas that customers really value and that can play a full part in our growth.

"Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great quality well-priced food, their place in the local community and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes. In most locations the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges and in those locations, regrettably, closure and re-allocation of the space is the only sensible option.

“Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons and we remain committed to it. But as we modernise we are making some necessary changes to the areas of the model which are simply uneconomic. In some stores where we are closing counters or Cafés, we plan to work with third parties to provide a relevant specialist offer.

“Although these changes are relatively small in the context of the overall scale of the Morrisons business, we do not take lightly the disruption and uncertainty they will cause to some of our colleagues. We will of course take particular care to look after all of them well through the coming changes.”

Here is the full list of closures:

Cafés

Bradford Thornbury

Paisley Falside Rd

London Queensbury

Portsmouth

Great Park

Banchory North Deeside Rd

Failsworth Poplar Street

Blackburn Railway Road

Leeds Swinnow Rd

London Wood Green

Kirkham Poulton St

Lutterworth Bitteswell Rd

Stirchley

Leeds Horsforth

London Erith

Crowborough

Bellshill John St

Dumbarton Glasgow Rd

East Kilbride Lindsayfield

East Kilbride Stewartfield

Glasgow Newlands

Largs Irvine Rd

Troon Academy St

Wishaw Kirk Rd

Newcastle UT Cowgate

Northampton Kettering Road

Bromsgrove Buntsford Ind Pk

Solihull Warwick Rd

Brecon Free St

Caernarfon North Rd

Hadleigh

London - Harrow - Hatch End

High Wycombe Temple End

Leighton Buzzard Lake St

London Stratford

Sidcup Westwood Lane

Welwyn Garden City Black Fan Rd

Warminster Weymouth St

Oxted Station Yard

Reigate Bell St

Borehamwood

Weybridge - Monument Hill

Bathgate

Erskine Bridgewater SC

Gorleston Blackwell Road

Connah's Quay

Mansfield Woodhouse

Elland

Gloucester - Metz Way

Watford - Ascot Road

Littlehampton - Wick

Helensburgh

Market Kitchen

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

London Camden Town

Eccles Irwell Place

Stoke Festival Park

Lincoln Triton Road

Tynemouth Preston Grange

Nottingham Netherfield

Leeds Kirkstall

Milton Keynes Westcroft

Little Clacton Centenary Way

Gravesend Coldharbour Rd

Cheltenham Up Hatherley

Basingstoke Thorneycroft

Brentford Waterside

Edgbaston

Verwood

Kirkby

Morrisons Daily

Gorleston Lowestoft Road

Peebles 3-5 Old Town

Shenfield 214 Hutton Road

Poole Waterloo Estate

Tonbridge Higham Lane Est

Romsey The Cornmarket

Stewarton Lainshaw Street

Selsdon Featherbed Lane

Haxby Village

Great Barr Queslett R

Whickham Oakfield Road

Worle

Goring-By-Sea Strand Parade

Woking Westfield Road

Wokingham 40 Peach Street

Exeter 51 Sidwell Street

Bath Moorland Road

Florists

Aberdeen King Street

London - Canning Town

Stirchley

Bradford Enterprise 5

Sunderland Doxford Park

St Helens Boundary Road

Swinton Swinton Hall Rd

Sheffield Meadowhead

Evesham Four Pool Estate

Newcastle Under Lyme - Goose St

Rubery Bristol Road South

St Albans Hatfield Rd

Sheldon

Pharmacies

Bradford Victoria

Blackburn Railway Road

London Wood Green

Birmingham Small Heath