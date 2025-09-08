Shoppers can snap up fresh food, cleaning products and cupboard staples at lower prices 🛒

Morrisons is cutting prices on 650 everyday items, averaging 18% off

The discounts cover essentials like chicken, veg, laundry pods and cupboard staples

The price cuts are expected to last four to eight weeks, available in-store and online

The move aims to ease pressure on household budgets ahead of Christmas

It comes as ONS data shows living costs continue to rise across UK households

Christmas may still be a few months away, but one major supermarket is already giving shoppers an early helping hand by cutting the cost of hundreds of everyday products.

From Monday (September 8), Morrisons will reduce prices on around 650 items, including chicken breast fillets, fresh vegetables, laundry pods and even Mexican night favourites like enchilada kits.

The cuts, averaging 18%, are set to run for four to eight weeks, covering both in-store and online shopping.

With household costs climbing steadily this year, the move could offer timely relief for families looking to stretch their budgets ahead of the expensive festive season.

(Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that the UK’s lowest-earning households saw living costs rise by 4.1% between April and June, compared with a 3.8% increase for the highest earners.

Overall, household costs were up 3.9% year-on-year to June. By lowering prices now, Morrisons is hoping customers will feel less pressure when December rolls around.

Alex Paver, the supermarket’s pricing and customer director, said: “At Morrisons we believe great quality should be affordable for everyone, and we know the cost of everyday products really matters to our customers right now.

“That’s why we’re cutting the prices of over 650 items, from fresh favourites to cupboard staples, so our customers can trust they’re getting real value every time they shop with us.”

For shoppers, the discounts could make weekly shops that little bit lighter on the wallet at a time when every penny counts.

Essentials like chicken and veg form the backbone of many family meals, while cupboard staples and cleaning products are harder to cut back on, making reductions particularly meaningful.

Morrisons’ initiative comes as supermarkets battle to win customer loyalty in a competitive grocery market. By helping families get ahead of their Christmas planning, the retailer is positioning itself as a go-to for both value and quality.

Shoppers can expect to see the lower prices in all Morrisons stores nationwide and online from Monday, September 8.

