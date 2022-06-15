Hotel Chain Premier Inn has analysed Pinterest and Google search data to unveil the UK’s top trending beaches for summer 2022

West Wittering Beach in Chichester is the top trending beach destination, followed by Whitley Bay Beach in Tyneside and Wales’ Whitesands Beach in Pembrokeshire

Premier Inn has researched Pinterest and Google search data for hundreds of British beaches to reveal the places that are inspiring the most wanderlust this year.

West Wittering is one of the top trending beaches

Pinterest is one of the places where travel dreams are shared, with Pinterest boards revealing plenty about people’s future travel plans.

Similarly, many holidaymakers turn to Google when researching or planning their next dream destination, looking for flights, costs, accommodation and things to do whilst on their upcoming trip.

By analysing both of these holiday planning tools, Premier Inn can reveal the top trending beach destinations for this year.

Over 50 British beaches were analysed to reveal that West Wittering Beach in Chichester is currently the top trending sandy destination for summer 2022. Known for their beautiful beaches, Devon and Cornwall both play host to two beaches in the top 10, making them the top trending beach counties this year.

West Wittering Beach, Chichester, West Sussex

Whitley Bay Beach, Whitley Bay, Tyneside

Mill Bay Beach, Mill Bay, Devon

Whitesands Beach, Pembrokeshire, Wales

Durdle Door, Dorset

Sennen Cove, Cornwall

Whitstable Beach, Whitstable, Kent

Whiterocks Beach, Portrush, Northern Ireland

Bantham Beach, Bantham, Devon

Gyllyngvase Beach, Falmouth, Cornwall

West Wittering Beach, Chichester is a favourite for many residents on the south coast with its sandy beaches, it is also a hotspot for both wind and kitesurfing.

A spokesperson from Premier Inn commented: “With summer now upon us, many will be looking for travel and adventure. The UK has so much to offer, so we were eager to provide a handy guide for those looking for a beach holiday to kick off their travels and soak up the sun during the upcoming heatwave.”

The beach has pre-paid parking, so visitors are advised to book in advance as some days can sell out.