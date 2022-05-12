M&S Shoreham is delighted to welcome one of the biggest skincare and make-up brands in the world, Clinique

Staff at the Holmbush Centre are delighted to welcome one of the biggest skincare and make-up brands in the world to their store.

They say the shopping experience has been curated with the customer in mind.

Darren Gray, regional manager, said: “We know our customers will be excited to see the wide variety of bestselling beauty products available in store and will appreciate having Clinique experts on hand to assist, elevating our in-store experience.”

Shoreham is one of 34 M&S store chosen for a bespoke counter, which means it will be offering around 500 Clinique products for women and men, including all of the brand’s bestsellers.

A further 40 stores will have product available displayed in a bespoke Clinique fixture.

