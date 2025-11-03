Much-loved bakery brand officially opens doors in Crawley - creating 15 new jobs

The new 1,500 sq ft café brings Muffin Break’s signature all-day dining experience to the heart of Crawley

Muffin Break, the much-loved café-bakery brand celebrated for its freshly baked goods and expertly crafted coffee, has officially opened its doors in Crawley’s County Mall Shopping Centre today.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 1,500 sq ft café brings Muffin Break’s signature all-day dining experience to the heart of the town, offering shoppers, workers and visitors a warm and welcoming space to relax and enjoy a delicious treat.

The opening has created 15 new jobs for the local community, with a mix of full and part-time positions across the café team. Guests can expect an inviting atmosphere, friendly service and the comforting aroma of muffins baked fresh on-site every day - a hallmark of the Muffin Break brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Johnson, Franchise Development Executive at Foodco UK, said:

“We’re thrilled to officially open our doors in Crawley. The local response has already been fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone in to enjoy our freshly baked food and great coffee. Muffin Break is all about creating community spaces where people can take a moment to relax, connect and recharge.”

Muffin Break’s extensive menu features a variety of sweet and savoury options, from indulgent muffins and cakes to hearty sandwiches, toasties and freshly made coffee using 100% Arabica beans. The brand continues to champion its “baked fresh daily” ethos across all its UK cafés, with each site baking from scratch on-site every morning.

The Crawley opening is the latest milestone in Muffin Break’s ongoing investment in UK high streets, supporting local employment and bringing its much-loved café experience to even more communities nationwide.