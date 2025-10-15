My family visited Paultons Park theme park – we tried brand-new ride Ghostly Manor and were shocked by the queues in the park

My favourite days ever are days out with my family.

And as a theme park-loving family, one of our favourite places to visit is Paultons Park. It’s just over an hour away in Hampshire, but it’s an easy drive from Sussex and it’s totally worth the journey.

Rated the UK’s favourite theme park on Google, it’s easy to see wh. Paultons Park is full of fantastic family friendly attractions, it’s always super clean and the staff are friendly. And it’s always expanding.

This year saw the park open Ghostly Manor, a £3.5million interactive dark ride, and next year it will open new land Valgard – Realm of the Vikings. It is Paultons Park’s largest investment to date and is aimed at families with older children and teenagers.

Valgard opens in Spring 2026 and will feature the park’s first inverting rollercoaster. And that’s the exciting thing about Paultons – there’s always something new to see or do.

We visited a couple of Sundays ago, and despite a rainy start to the day, we had a brilliant time. If anything, the wet weather kept people away and meant that crowd levels were really low all day. I don’t think we queued more than 20 minutes for anything, and most rides were ten minutes or less, and quite a few had no wait at all!

Our first spin on Ghostly Manor was fab. The theming is really immersive and we thoroughly enjoyed helping Dr Kinley hunt ghosts and apparitions.

We rode our favourite rides multiple times. You shouldn’t miss Flight of the Pterosaur, a suspended dinosaur coaster that’s a great entry point into more thrilling rides for younger children.

We also love Velociraptor, which takes riders around the track forwards and backwards.

And how have I got this far without mentioning Peppa Pig World? It’s the UK’s only theme park celebrating Peppa Pig and with attractions themed around the impossibly popular kids TV show.

It’s popular with young kids, but our seven year old son still really enjoyed the rides here. Even if you have older children, or none at all, it’s worth exploring this land because it’s so well-themed and super immersive.

Also, you absolutely must visit the Tornado Springs area. With a 1950s American theme, there are a host of rides for all ages, from Al’s Auto Academy, where children can drive their own cars round a track, to the spinning coaster Storm Chaser – I loved it, but wowee, I was dizzy afterwards!

My only problem with Paultons Park is that there’s never enough hours in the day. I could have stayed for hours after the 5pm closure just soaking up all the fun.

But there’s always next time!

For more information and to book tickets, visit https://paultonspark.co.uk/