Name for new Worthing take-away is revealed

A sign has gone up for the new Coconut take-away in Worthing

A new take-away opening in Worthing has revealed what it will be called.

Coconut will open at 55 Teville Road, in the space formerly occupied by Nice View Chinese takeaway. The sign promises ‘authentic south Indian cuisine’.

No other details are yet known, and the business does not appear to have a presence on social media.

A sign went up for the new take-away in January, but at that time it suggested the take-away would be called The Taste of Kerala