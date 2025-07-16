Name for new Worthing take-away is revealed
A new take-away opening in Worthing has revealed what it will be called.
Coconut will open at 55 Teville Road, in the space formerly occupied by Nice View Chinese takeaway. The sign promises ‘authentic south Indian cuisine’.
No other details are yet known, and the business does not appear to have a presence on social media.
A sign went up for the new take-away in January, but at that time it suggested the take-away would be called The Taste of Kerala
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.