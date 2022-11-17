A family-run nano brewery is planning to open a new taproom venue in Horsham.

Brolly Brewing has been producing craft and keg beers in Wisborough Green since 2017 and opened the Billi Tap micro-pub in Billingshurst after teaming up with Little Monster Brewing in July last year.

Now Brolly Brewing owners Brook Saunders and wife Holly have launched a crowdfunding appeal to help them launch a new taproom in Redkiln Way in Horsham.

"Our drive and motivating force has always undoubtedly been to brew the best beer that we possibly can,” said Brook. “We strive for impeccable flavour by only using the best hops in the world.

Brolly Brewing founders Brook Saunders with wife Holly and children

"We create modern and traditional award-winning beers with passion and attention to detail. Our beers are renowned for their drinkability and flavour.”

He added: “We specialise in cask but also use keg, can, bottles and even growlers.”

He said that for a small brewery to thrive it was essential to have a taproom and sell direct to the public.

"We created a seasonal one at our site in Wisborough Green, but for a few years we have been searching for a site in Horsham, so we can relocate to the town we call home. The time has finally arrived, and we will be moving to Horsham in early 2023.”

Brolly Brewing's beers have won a number of awards

He said the Brolly Taproom would feature regular live music and comedy, along with community events. "We are incredibly passionate about supporting our local community. “Bringing people together to enjoy and experience a ‘bit of Brolly’ has always brought us so much joy.”

"Our events have become a core function of our business over the years, and we have – and always will – raise money for local charities. This past year we have supported St Mary’s School, St Mary’s Pre-School, Horsham Matters and DEC Ukraine Appeal.”

Renovation of the new tap room site in Kilnwood Way is substantial which is why Brolly Brewing has launched a fundraising appeal with a target of £30,000.