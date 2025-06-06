National Fish and Chip Day 2025: Six of the best places to get your fix in Adur, Worthing and Littlehampton

Created by the National Edible Oil Distributors’ Association (NEODA), the biggest day in the fish & chip calendar – National Fish & Chip Day – has returned for it’s tenth year in 2025.

In 2024, the event was held a day early to celebrate D-Day 80.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “Today (Friday, June 6) we mark 10 years of National Fish and Chip Day – a which is celebrated annually to recognise and appreciate this iconic British dish.

“It is in no doubt that fish and chips are 'the' national dish of Great Britain – a meal recognised as British all over the world.

“This day acknowledges the contributions of fishers, farmers, fish and chip shop owners, restaurants, and home chefs, all of whom play a role in bringing this dish to the nation.

“The popularity of fish and chips lies in its simplicity and quality. Freshly caught fish, coated in a light, golden batter and fried to perfection, paired fluffy chips, has a universal appeal that transcends generations. Add to that the traditional sides-mushy peas and the much-loved crunchy bits of batter, (scraps or bits - what do you call them?) and it's easy to see why this dish has remained a firm favourite for so long

“This day serves as a reminder of the importance of supporting local businesses and the role they play in bringing communities together. So let's celebrate and support our local chippy!”

To get involved and build support, start posting on social media with the hashtag #nationalfishandchipday now.

Here are the six of the best places to get fish and chips in Adur, Worthing and Littlehampton.

1 . The Lamb at Angmering This popular village pub has 4.6 stars from 1,125 Tripadvisor reviews and 4.5 stars from 703 Google reviews Photo: www.studiodog.co.uk

2 . Arun View Inn This costal pub in Wharf Road, Littlehampton has 4.6 stars from 1,845 Google reviews and 4.4 stars from 658 reviews on Tripadvisor Photo: Google Street View

3 . The Original Chipwick The Original Chipwick, in Brighton Road, Worthing, scores 4.6 stars from 1,495 Google reviews and 4.4 stars from 775 Tripadvisor reviews. Photo: Google Street View