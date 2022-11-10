The newly-built supermarket at Billingshurst Business Park off Stane Street has been open for just a week but it’s already proving a big attraction with many shoppers unable to resist the supermarket chain’s famed ‘middle of Lidl’ bargains.

And it’s become the talk of the village. However the store’s ‘bargains’ have left some local folk puzzling over what their other halves will bring home next.

And they’ve taken to social media to share their bafflement. One said: “Wife just back from a quick shop at Lidl-Billy to get small amount of foodstuff.

It seems that villagers in Billingshurst can't resist the middle of Lidl bargains at the newly-opened supermarket. Photo: Getty Images

"We now have a king size heated blanket.”

Another replied: “You’re lucky, I never knew I needed a Plasma Cutter (still have no idea what it does).”

And another posted: “And six knives, two pillows and a box of Christmas biscuits ... and an air fryer ... all in the once it’s gone, it’s gone aisle.”

Another shared: “I came home with an extra large clothes airer….nothing else. Not even bread.”

The bargain-stuffed middle aisle at the newly--opened Lidl store in Billingshurst

It has been suggested that the shoppers might have to set up a village swap shop for random items.

The bargain buys are reminiscent of The Fast Show’s ‘Even Better Than That’ sketch when a husband comes home from shopping and his wife asks: “Did you get the eggs, butter and potatoes?”

