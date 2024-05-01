A new bistro is getting set to open this week in a village near Horsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bistro Branas will be open for business for the first time at premises in Broadbridge Heath on Saturday (May 4).

And it’s a dream come true for owners Anna and Greg Branas. “Running our own cafe/bistro has always been our dream,” said Anna.

The bistro is on the site of the former social club at Broadbridge Heath Village Centre in Wickhurst Lane which closed last year.

Greg and Anna Branas are set to open a new bistro near Horsham

Greg is an expert in the hospitality business having worked for many years at the exclusive Oxford and Cambridge Club in London’s Pall Mall which frequently hosted events attended by the royal family.

Greg and Anna – childhood sweethearts who have been together for 20 years – moved to Horsham from London four years ago. Greg has since worked as hospitality manager at both Leonardslee Gardens and Wakehurst, the country arm of Kew.

And they are excited about their new bistro business. “We want it to have a real community feel,” said Anna, who also works as a dementia unit manager. "We want to create a welcoming and inclusive splace for all members of the family to enjoy.”

That includes the village’s elderly residents as well as young families. “It will be a family-orientated place,” said Anna. There will also be an outdoor dining garden that will be dog-friendly.

Meanwhile, the couple are working with local suppliers as much as possible – among them will be award-winning Sussex beer from Firebird Breweries – and coffee from local roasters.