New book captures a Goodwood year in photos

Yohan Benchetrit

Called Goodwood, the book is self-published at £12 and is available for sale at Kim’s Bookshop (in both Chichester and Arundel bookshops) and also at the Pallant House Bookshop in Chichester.

You can also order at https://yohanbenchetrit.com/index.php/product/goodwood-2021/.

Yohan, aged 24, said: “I have been living in Chichester for three years now since I joined the bespoke design department of Rolls-Royce Motor Ca rs after I graduated from my automotive design studies in Paris.

“This book is meant to share the best of my 2021 photography around the Goodwood Estate. I made it as an archive of my work that I can share with people in a meaningful and personal object created purely by passion.

“I always had a strong interest in photography, in particular when it applies to the automotive world. However I was never fully satisfied about the photogenic quality of cars during traditional motor shows where they are mostly static inside big crowded buildings.

“When I attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed for the first time in 2019 I was delighted to see some of the most beautiful cars under natural daylight being properly driven in such a unique place.

“Two years later I came back and was lucky enough to attend both the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Revival.

“To prepare myself I started investing in professional photography equipment and really made the most out of it. After gathering all the best shots and creating the book I initially printed a few copies that I gave to my friends and family but after sharing a preview of it on social media I quickly started to get some orders from different countries like France, Germany, Sweden or Canada and had to get more stock to fulfill the demand.

“Due to the very positive feedback I decided to make it available at local bookshops to reach a wider public in the area. It is a very rewarding process to create and share this object that perfectly combines my passion for photography, beautiful automotive design and books.

“I enjoyed the process of making it so much that I am already working on the next issue of this Goodwood book that will feature the best of my photography around the Goodwood events during this year 2022. It will be published in early 2023.