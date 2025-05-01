Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cocktail bar in Worthing has reopened under a new name.

Slug and Lettuce – at 20 Chapel Road – has been replaced by Harlequin’s in what has been called an ‘exciting new chapter’ for the Worthing site.

"Fleurets is delighted to announce the successful re-letting of the Slug and Lettuce site in Worthing,” a spokesperson said.

"Located at 20 Chapel Road, the well-known venue is set to undergo an exciting transformation under new management, re-emerging as Harlequin’s, a fresh concept promising more entertainment, bigger events, and an elevated customer experience for the Worthing community.

Building on the strong foundations laid by the Slug and Lettuce, Harlequin’s aims to retain much of the charm that made the venue a local favourite while introducing a new offering to the town.”

Described as the home of two for one cocktails and entertainment in Worthing, Harlequin’s opened for business on Thursday (May 1).

A Facebook post read: “We open today!! Please forgive us as we still have old signs up and this month we have lots of works happening.

"But we are to excited to open and be able to see our guests.”

Slug and Lettuce – at 20 Chapel Road – has been replaced by Harlequin’s in what has been called an ‘exciting new chapter’ for the Worthing site. Photo: Fleurets

Nick Marshall, of The True Pour Company – which is leading the new venture – said “As we looked to grow our business this year, we’re really pleased to have got this project over the line.

"The Slug & Lettuce brand has built a fantastic following in Worthing, and I’m genuinely excited to be working alongside their existing management team as we develop the venue further.

"Looking ahead, we’re keen to continue expanding once Harlequin’s is successfully launched.”

Mr Marshall said he is ‘excited to keep working’ with Nick Earee – divisional director for Fleurets South – and his team to ‘explore new opportunities in the near future’.

Mr Earee said: “It’s great to see such an iconic site in Worthing being given a new lease of life. We’re confident Harlequin’s will build on the venues success and make a vibrant addition to the town’s hospitality offering.”