New burger eatery to open in Eastbourne

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 19th Sep 2025, 09:02 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 09:20 BST
A new burger eatery is opening in Eastbourne.

Bunlix said was was due to start serving from 5pm today (Friday, September 19).

A spokesperson said: "We are excited to announce the grand opening of Bunlix, a brand-new burger destination in Hampden Park, Eastbourne.

They added: "To celebrate, we’re treating our community with free Smash Burgers for the first 20 customers and 50% off everything for the rest of the day – including burgers, chicken, shakes, and more.

"Our mission is simple: to bring bold flavours, fresh ingredients, and unbeatable value to Eastbourne’s food scene."

