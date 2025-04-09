New business reveals it's opening in Littlehampton high street
Fit M Fun will take up the remaining space left after M&Co in High Street closed in July 2022. The other part of the unit opened in 2023 as The Nails Lounge.
To be run by Marika Shortland, Fit M Fun will offer exercise classes such as Zumba and yoga, wellbeing sessions and special events.
Marika said: “For over four years, I’ve been running fitness and wellbeing classes in the community and now I’m bringing them all under one roof for – a space created with care, connection and empowerment.
“I teach a variety of classes including Dance Fitness, Yoga, Meditation, Sound Baths, Strength Balance & Conditioning and Fit Mums Club – all welcoming to beginners and suitable for mixed abilities. In addition to group classes, I also offer Wellbeing Days for groups and 1-to-1 sessions tailored to individual needs.
“My focus is on movement and mindfulness not just for physical fitness, but for mental and emotional wellbeing too. Having experienced long-term illness myself, I know first-hand how powerful exercise and mindfulness can be in healing and transforming your life.
“Fit M Fun is more than just fitness – it’s about feeling good, inside and out.”
Some renovation work is being carried out on the property, but Marika hopes to be fully open after the Easter weekend. She also hopes to rent out the space to other fitness and wellbeing professionals to use.
