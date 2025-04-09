New business reveals it's opening in Littlehampton high street

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new fitness and wellbeing studio is set to open in Littlehampton.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fit M Fun will take up the remaining space left after M&Co in High Street closed in July 2022. The other part of the unit opened in 2023 as The Nails Lounge.

To be run by Marika Shortland, Fit M Fun will offer exercise classes such as Zumba and yoga, wellbeing sessions and special events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marika said: “For over four years, I’ve been running fitness and wellbeing classes in the community and now I’m bringing them all under one roof for – a space created with care, connection and empowerment.

An artist's impression of how Fit M Fun will look when it's finished

“I teach a variety of classes including Dance Fitness, Yoga, Meditation, Sound Baths, Strength Balance & Conditioning and Fit Mums Club – all welcoming to beginners and suitable for mixed abilities. In addition to group classes, I also offer Wellbeing Days for groups and 1-to-1 sessions tailored to individual needs.

“My focus is on movement and mindfulness not just for physical fitness, but for mental and emotional wellbeing too. Having experienced long-term illness myself, I know first-hand how powerful exercise and mindfulness can be in healing and transforming your life.

“Fit M Fun is more than just fitness – it’s about feeling good, inside and out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some renovation work is being carried out on the property, but Marika hopes to be fully open after the Easter weekend. She also hopes to rent out the space to other fitness and wellbeing professionals to use.