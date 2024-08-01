New butchers shop gets set to open in Horsham

By Sarah Page
Published 1st Aug 2024, 15:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A new butchers shop is getting set to open in Horsham.

The Horsham Butchery is moving into premises previously occupied by the menswear shop Apache in the Bishopric.

The company already has shops in Guildford and Dorking and says it supplies ‘excellent locally produced meat and dry aged rare breed beef. Traditional service and a strong passion for high quality British produce are our values.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says it collaborates with farmers ‘dedicated to traditional farming methods’ and who embrace sustainable approaches such as regenerative farming.

The Horsham Butchery is getting set to move into the former premises of Apache menswear in the BishopricThe Horsham Butchery is getting set to move into the former premises of Apache menswear in the Bishopric
The Horsham Butchery is getting set to move into the former premises of Apache menswear in the Bishopric

The company has notices in the window of its new Horsham premises advertising for staff. It says on its website: “Butchery isn’t just a job – it’s an art form.

Have you read? Picturesque Sussex village pub on the lookout for new landlord

Slowdown in Sussex housbuilding hits plans for world-renowned re-wilding project

‘Shock’ as Horsham dad-of-five wins £84,000 dream car

Concerns over exit road of new Sussex village service station

"Each member of our team undergoes rigorous training and apprenticeships to hone their skills and perfect their craft. From selecting the finest cuts to expertly trimming and preparing meats, our butchers take pride in their work every step of the way.”

Related topics:Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.