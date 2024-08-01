Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new butchers shop is getting set to open in Horsham.

The Horsham Butchery is moving into premises previously occupied by the menswear shop Apache in the Bishopric.

The company already has shops in Guildford and Dorking and says it supplies ‘excellent locally produced meat and dry aged rare breed beef. Traditional service and a strong passion for high quality British produce are our values.’

It says it collaborates with farmers ‘dedicated to traditional farming methods’ and who embrace sustainable approaches such as regenerative farming.

The company has notices in the window of its new Horsham premises advertising for staff. It says on its website: “Butchery isn’t just a job – it’s an art form.

"Each member of our team undergoes rigorous training and apprenticeships to hone their skills and perfect their craft. From selecting the finest cuts to expertly trimming and preparing meats, our butchers take pride in their work every step of the way.”