New café bar to open in Worthing – 'I want to create a really great community space'

Work to create a café bar that celebrates the Goring community is almost complete

The Moon By Sea is aiming to open in mid-July, when it will become a café by day and transition to a bar in the evening.

It is owned by former musician Sam Lindsey who is making his first foray into hospitality. Located at 28 Goring Road, in the unit that was formerly The Chip Shop, The Moon By Sea will initially offer speciality pastries and coffee by day, and simple cocktails, three beers on draft and a ‘really drinkable’ wine list in the evenings. Eventually, the venue will serve small plates in the evenings.

Sam said: “The whole point of it to me is to create a really great community space. I used to be a musician, and I realised I was good at making people feel seen and communicating. That’s what I really want to apply to this place, I want to see the individual and I want my team to see the individual, too.

An artist's impression of how The Moon By Sea café in Goring will look

"We’re going to take our time, make sure we nail the drinks and get the food offering right as we expand it.”

The Moon By Sea will have a piano, and all music will be acoustic, which Sam said ‘suits the intimate space’. The décor will be quite traditional mixed with a European bar feel, and it will have indoor and outdoor seating.

Manager Mollie Simpson is a sommelier and and has a background in fine-dining, which Sam said they hope to use to bring a casual version of fine dining to Goring.

“My team is really lovely, the whole idea is if we can create a nice working environment, we can create a nice environment for the guests we have,” he said.

"I chose this location because I live around the corner and this is my community. I have a great network of people around me, this is my first try at this and I wanted it to be in the community I live in.

“There are other places that offer great food and drink in this area, it’s a thriving place, and with all of us along there it feels like a place you could spend an afternoon or evening. I want to make another place for people to feel good in.

"It’s a real beautiful place, we have taken really great care of it and we really hope people will like it.”

The Moon By Sea opening times will be 9am to 10.30pm from Sunday to Tuesday; and 9am to 11pm from Wednesday to Saturday.

You can follow The Moon By Sea on Instagram.

Melanie Peters, from Rocket Social Media and founder of the Worthing Food and Drink Group on Facebook, said: “It’s a fantastic addition to Goring. With so many great eateries, bars, and cafés popping up, it’s really becoming an up-and-coming place. This new spot is sure to enhance the vibrant community atmosphere!”