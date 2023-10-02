A new campaign to help people buy local Sussex produce has been launched in Horsham and wider West Sussex.

Shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes are pledging to serve and sell more food and drink made in Sussex.

The Sussex Six Campaign already has 34 businesses signed up and will run for two years, highlighting details on the Sussex Six pages of Sussexfoodanddrink.org , an online directory for food and drink across Sussex.

The Sussex Six team were at Horsham Market this weekend, handing out goodies and inviting people to enter a foodie competition. Meanwhile, local dance school Upbeat Dance Co performed a surprise flashmob.

The launch of the Sussex Six campaign - helping people to 'buy local' - in Horsham on Saturday: Paula Seager, Hilary knight and Rhiannon Price. Photo: Steve Robards

Sussex Six will also be at Steyning Market on October 7, Henfield Market on October 8, and Billingshurst Market on October 15.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher, said: “We’ve got lots of producers who concentrate on really high-quality produce, and on the sustainability of what they produce, so if you buy local food and drink, you’re keeping the money in the local economy and helping reduce your food miles.

“In Sussex we’re known for having a wide variety of producers, and the food really does taste great. We’ve created the Sussex Six campaign to help people find local producers so you can eat and buy local.”

At a food and drink business event in 2022, held at Wiston Wine Estate and Chalk Restaurant, Nick Hempleman, founder of the Sussex Produce Company, sparked the idea for the campaign.

Local dance school Upbeat Dance Co performed a surprise flashmob at the launch of the Sussex Six campaign in Horsham on Saturday. Photo: Steve Robards

He said: “If businesses added just six local products to their menus or shop shelves, it would keep thousands of pounds in our local community and boost our local food and drink producers.”

Farmer Andrew Knowle, from Trenchmore Farm, said: “We work with local pubs and restaurants here in Sussex. We find for them, having a local producer is actually first choice. Their customers often ask them, where does your beef come from? And they want to know it’s a local product. Also for the chefs themselves, there’s an added advantage, which is they get a consistency of supply.”

The campaign has been introduced to local food and drink businesses since at events hosted by Kinsbrook Vineyard and Hepworth & Co Brewery, and the sign up has been enthusiastic.

“We are delighted with the response of local food and drink businesses and have a range of fantastic businesses to showcase who has made the Sussex Six pledge to sell and serve more local produce,” said Hilary Knight, from Natural Partnerships CIC, organisers of the campaign for Horsham District Council, with support from the Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.”