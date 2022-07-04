New Chichester shop welcomes guests for the first time

A pest management shop opened its doors in Chichester for the first time on July 1.

PestFix opened on Terminus Road on July 1, offering pest management goods to people in the city.

As well as pest management products PestFix offers hand tools, fixings and hardware, cleaning, personal protective equipment, hobby air rifle accessories and more.

For business who take on pest control as part of their working day, PestFix runs the PestFix Academy on the same site. Providing foundation pest management courses through to advanced bird proofing and everything in between.

PestFix has come from being a small business run by two brothers in 2002 in Littlehampton, to being one of the leading names in the Pest Control Supply Industry.

It continues to support those that promote professionalism in pest management, including the British Pest Control Association (BPCA), the National Pest Technicians Association (NPTA), the Control of Responsible Rodenticides Use (CRRU).

A spokesperson from PestFix said: “We are focusing our store to be an educational point for local businesses and the public.

"Our staff are technically trained to the highest degree in our industry so we can educate and inform professionals and amateurs on how to manage, prevent and if necessary treat for pest issues whilst protecting the environment.”